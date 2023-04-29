Strayer Education (STRA) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Strayer Education said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $87.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strayer Education. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRA is 0.14%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 25,908K shares. The put/call ratio of STRA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Strayer Education is 106.08. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from its latest reported closing price of 87.92.

The projected annual revenue for Strayer Education is 1,136MM, an increase of 6.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,087K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 23.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 59.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,068K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 27.00% over the last quarter.

Marshfield Associates holds 1,996K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 3.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,649K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 1,519K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Strategic Education, Inc. is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. The Company serves working adult students all over the globe through its core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University's DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

