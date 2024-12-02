News & Insights

Strawberry Fields REIT launches underwritten public offering

December 02, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares offered in the offering. If exercised, all additional shares will be offered at the public offering price per share of common stock in the offering. The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds to Strawberry Fields Realty, LP, its operating partnership, which will in turn use the proceeds from this offering to finance acquisitions of new investments, pay down existing debt, and for general corporate purposes. Janney Montgomery Scott is acting as lead book-running manager. Lake Street Capital Markets, Wedbush Securities, and Compass Point Research & Trading are acting as joint book-running managers. Colliers Securities is acting as co-manager.

