News & Insights

Stocks

Strawbear Entertainment to Vote on 2025 Licensing Deal

December 02, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Strawbear Entertainment Group (HK:2125) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Strawbear Entertainment Group is set to hold its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024 in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on the 2025 Copyright Licensing Framework Agreement. This meeting will address the approval of the agreement and its proposed annual cap for connected transactions. Investors should note that the shareholder register will be closed for transfers from December 19 to December 24, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2125 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.