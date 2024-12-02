Strawbear Entertainment to Vote on 2025 Licensing Deal

Strawbear Entertainment Group (HK:2125) has released an update.

Strawbear Entertainment Group is set to hold its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024 in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on the 2025 Copyright Licensing Framework Agreement. This meeting will address the approval of the agreement and its proposed annual cap for connected transactions. Investors should note that the shareholder register will be closed for transfers from December 19 to December 24, 2024.

