Strauss Group price target raised to ILS 7,900 from ILS 7,000 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner raised the firm’s price target on Strauss Group (SGLJF) to ILS 7,900 from ILS 7,000 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

