Strauss Group Ltd. Reports Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Strauss Group Ltd. (SGLJF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at NIS127 million, or NIS1.09 per share. This compares with NIS99 million, or NIS0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Strauss Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of NIS146 million or NIS1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to NIS2.054 billion from NIS1.873 billion last year.

Strauss Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: NIS127 Mln. vs. NIS99 Mln. last year. -EPS: NIS1.09 vs. NIS0.85 last year. -Revenue: NIS2.054 Bln vs. NIS1.873 Bln last year.

The company said: “The improvement in profitability came mainly from Coffee International, with the coffee JV in Brazil recording an increase of 27% in sales and of 171% in operating profit, with an operating margin of 11.3%; increase in market share in Israel.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.