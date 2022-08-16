Straumann's sales jump on growing demand for dental implants

Adds CEO quote, detail, background

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann STMN.S on Tuesday reported organic sales growth of 21% for the first half of 2022, citing strong demand for its solutions and healthy patient flow in Europe and Latin America.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, reported a half-year revenue of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion), crossing the one-billion mark for the first time in the first half of the year.

Straumann said its manufacturing had been running at full capacity to meet the rising number of customer requests and to manage challenges due to delays in the delivery of machinery.

"In the first half of the year, we didn't see a heavy impact by the ongoing economic challenges yet," Chief Executive Guillaume Daniellot said in a statement.

The group, however, said that while patient flows in Europe and Latin America remained healthy, in North America the soaring inflation had some effect towards the end of the period.

Dental care providers, which last year benefited from increased demand for specialty treatments as practices reopened after the easing of lockdows, have in recent months faced new macroeconomic risks as consumers tighten purse strings to cope with the high inflation.

The company also said coronavirus-related restrictions in China heavily affected its performance in the Asia Pacific region, but added this helped it reduce some costs.

Its core earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) increased by nearly 16% to 329 million francs in the first half, corresponding to a margin of 27.9%.

Straumann also said its chief financial officer, Peter Hackel, would leave the company by January 2023 to pursue other career opportunities. Heckel has been the CFO since 2014.

The company maintained its full-year outlook for an organic revenue growth in a low-double-digit percentage range.

($1 = 0.9466 Swiss francs)

