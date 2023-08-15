Straumann's sales grow as China demand for dental services recovers

Adds paragraphs about APAC sales, details on China, EBIT

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann STMN.S on Tuesday reported a 7.5% organic sales growth for the first half of the year, citing strong patient flows and demand recovery in China.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, contributed the most by China, jumped by almost a quarter in April-June, thanks to recovered patient flows boosted by volume-based procurement (VBP) pricing in the country and relatively weak results in the year-ago period due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

China's VBP is a tender programme for healthcare products aimed at lowering costs for consumers. In the previous quarter, Straumann's APAC sales fell 23% due to the VBP as the company had to slash the prices of costly dental implants in the short term.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, reported revenue of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.37 billion) in the six months to the end of June, in line with the 1.2 billion francs expected, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

The firm's core earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at 316 million Swiss francs by the end of June, with a 26% core EBIT margin.

Straumann's Chairman Gilbert Achermann said he will not seek re-election in 2024 and that the board will propose Vice-Chair Petra Rumpf to replace him.

($1 = 0.8780 Swiss francs)

