Straumann's Q3 sales beat expectations boosted by China demand

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

October 31, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann STMN.S reported on Tuesday organic sales growth of 11% for the third quarter, driven by increasing demand across all regions, particularly China.

Quarterly sales in Asia-Pacific jumped almost by a third, mainly thanks to recovered patient flows in China, boosted by the government's Volume-Based Procurement (VBP) pricing and relatively weak results in the year-ago period due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

China's VBP is a tender programme for healthcare products aimed at lowering costs for consumers.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, reported revenue of 571 million Swiss francs ($633.32 million) in the quarter to the end of September, above analysts' average estimate of 558.6 million, according to LSEG data.

The group confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting organic revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range and profitability at around 25% including growth investments.

($1=0.9016 Swiss francs)

