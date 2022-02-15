Straumann sees growth ahead after revenue jumps in 2021

ZURICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dental implant maker Straumann STMN.S said on Tuesday it expected organic revenue to grow in the low double-digit percentage range this year and proposed to raise its dividend after net profit and revenue rose in 2021.

Revenue jumped almost 42% to 2.022 billion Swiss francs ($2.19 billion), while the core net result improved to 456 million francs, from 261 million in 2020, the company said in a statement.

"In 2022, patient flow is not expected to be significantly impacted by the pandemic, should the situation remain stable," Straumann said, adding it wanted to anticipate and mitigate supply chain disruption, inflationary and geopolitical developments.

"Organic revenue growth (is) expected in the low double-digit percentage range and profitability is expected around 26% including major growth investments," the company said.

It proposed to increase its dividend to 6.75 francs per share, from 5.75 francs, and nominated Nadia Tarolli Schmidt for election to its board of directors.

($1 = 0.9237 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.