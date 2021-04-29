Straumann raises FY guidance as consumers spend more on dental health

April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann STMN.S raised its full-year organic revenue growth guidance as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, saying that customers are prioritizing spending on dental health.

The Basel-based group said it now expects a 2021 organic revenue growth in the mid-to-high twenties, compared to an earlier forecast for high-single-digit growth.

It reported first-quarter revenues of 470 million Swiss francs ($516.65 million), compared to the 372 million Swiss francs for the same period of 2019 and above analysts' average forecast for sales of 410.6 million Swiss francs in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9097 Swiss francs)

