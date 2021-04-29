Straumann raises FY forecast as dental practices fill their schedules

Adds CEO quote, details

April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann STMN.S raised its full-year organic revenue growth forecast as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, saying customers are prioritising spending on dental health.

The Basel-based group said it now expects 2021 organic revenue growth in the mid-to-high twenties percentage range, compared to its earlier forecast for high-single-digit growth.

"Practices are open and their schedules are filling up," Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Daniellot said in a statement. "This is due to significant disposable income and increased consumer focus on specialty dental treatments."

The coronavirus crisis shook dental practices worldwide, but many of them, including Straumann, managed to recover in the second half of 2020 as governments eased restrictions for healthcare facilities from the second wave of the pandemic.

Straumann said its first-quarter revenues came in at 470 million Swiss francs ($516.88 million), above analysts' average forecast for 410.6 million Swiss francs in a company-compiled consensus.

It reported double-digit organic revenue growth across all its regions, with Asia-Pacific recovering from last year's coronavirus impact and returning to pre-pandemic growth levels.

The company also confirmed it expects an improvement in profitability compared to 2020.

($1 = 0.9093 Swiss francs)

