Straumann Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (SAUHY) Price Target Increased by 11.88% to 55.10

The average one-year price target for Straumann Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SAUHY) has been revised to $55.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.88% from the prior estimate of $49.24 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $94.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 323.17% from the latest reported closing price of $13.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Straumann Holding AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAUHY is 0.03%, an increase of 26.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 65K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 1.36% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 27.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Accent Capital Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 57.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 42.28% over the last quarter.

