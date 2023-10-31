Straumann Holding AG - ADR (SAUHY) Price Target Increased by 28.69% to 56.24

The average one-year price target for Straumann Holding AG - ADR (OTC:SAUHY) has been revised to 56.24 / share. This is an increase of 28.69% from the prior estimate of 43.70 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.81 to a high of 87.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 393.75% from the latest reported closing price of 11.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Straumann Holding AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAUHY is 0.00%, a decrease of 40.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 82.82% to 27K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 19K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 61.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 160.19% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Dsm Capital Partners holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 25.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 59.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 172.63% over the last quarter.

