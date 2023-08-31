Straumann Holding AG - ADR (SAUHY) Price Target Increased by 130.39% to 25.29

The average one-year price target for Straumann Holding AG - ADR (OTC:SAUHY) has been revised to 25.29 / share. This is an increase of 130.39% from the prior estimate of 10.98 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -18.57 to a high of 54.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.85% from the latest reported closing price of 14.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Straumann Holding AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAUHY is 0.00%, a decrease of 76.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.17% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 19K shares.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 48.34% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1,505.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 91.11% over the last quarter.

Dsm Capital Partners holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 25.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 13.89% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 43.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 87.49% over the last quarter.

