Straumann Holding AG - ADR (SAUHY) Price Target Decreased by 41.25% to 10.98

The average one-year price target for Straumann Holding AG - ADR (OTC:SAUHY) has been revised to 10.98 / share. This is an decrease of 41.25% from the prior estimate of 18.69 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -55.40 to a high of 42.37 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.94% from the latest reported closing price of 16.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Straumann Holding AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAUHY is 0.00%, a decrease of 75.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 68.03% to 15K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 3.46% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1,505.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 91.11% over the last quarter.

Dsm Capital Partners holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 54.80% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAUHY by 23.87% over the last quarter.

