Straumann H1 Net Result Declines; Confirms 2025 Outlook

August 13, 2025 — 01:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Straumann reported that its first half net result declined to 238.2 million Swiss francs from 268.2 million francs, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 1.49 francs compared to 1.67 francs. Core net profit was 266 million francs compared to 282.1 million francs, last year. Core basic earnings per share decreased to 1.66 francs from 1.76 francs. Half-year revenue was 1.3 billion francs, growing 10.2% organically.

In the second quarter, revenue was 667.5 million Swiss francs, with 9.3% organic growth or up 1.9% in Swiss francs year-on-year supported by all regions.

The Group confirmed its outlook for 2025, aiming to achieve organic revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range, with a 30 to 60 basis points improvement of the core EBIT margin at constant 2024 currency rates.

