Straumann expects to deliver high single-digit annual revenue growth

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann STMN.S reported a 7.7% rise in fourth-quarter organic revenue on Tuesday, notching a second consecutive quarterly recovery after coronavirus-led lockdowns weighed on dental practices and its businesses.

Straumann, a developer, manufacturer and supplier of dental implants, prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions, said revenue for the reported quarter came in at 450.4 million Swiss francs ($506.47 million), and that all regions swung to growth by year-end. The company's revenue growth was led by Asia and Pacific region, which accounted for 20.5% of group sales.

Coronavirus lockdowns put the company's rapid expansion process into a halt at the beginning of last year, forcing it to withdraw its full-year outlook in May and cut 9% of its global workforce, or 660 jobs in 2020, after doubling its staff over the past three years to 7,680.

The group said it expects a high single-digit organic revenue growth in 2021, and proposed a dividend of 5.75 Swiss francs per share for 2020, equivalent to the one proposed last year.

($1 = 0.8893 Swiss francs)

