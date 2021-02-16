Straumann expects to deliver high single-digit annual revenue growth

Contributor
Veronica Snoj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss dental implant maker Straumann reported a 7.7% rise in fourth-quarter organic revenue on Tuesday, notching a second consecutive quarterly recovery after coronavirus-led lockdowns weighed on dental practices and its businesses.

Adds details on earnings, regional performance and background

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann STMN.S reported a 7.7% rise in fourth-quarter organic revenue on Tuesday, notching a second consecutive quarterly recovery after coronavirus-led lockdowns weighed on dental practices and its businesses.

Straumann, a developer, manufacturer and supplier of dental implants, prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions, said revenue for the reported quarter came in at 450.4 million Swiss francs ($506.47 million), and that all regions swung to growth by year-end. The company's revenue growth was led by Asia and Pacific region, which accounted for 20.5% of group sales.

Coronavirus lockdowns put the company's rapid expansion process into a halt at the beginning of last year, forcing it to withdraw its full-year outlook in May and cut 9% of its global workforce, or 660 jobs in 2020, after doubling its staff over the past three years to 7,680.

The group said it expects a high single-digit organic revenue growth in 2021, and proposed a dividend of 5.75 Swiss francs per share for 2020, equivalent to the one proposed last year.

($1 = 0.8893 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Veronica Snoj in Gdansk, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((veronica.snoj@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 89;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More