Stratus Rises 31% in Six Months: Should You Buy the Stock?

Stratus Properties Inc. STRS shares have gained 31.3% in the past six months, outpacing the industry’s 12% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE and Brookfield Corporation BN, which reported increases of 16% and 13.1%, respectively, in the same time frame. Stratus offers strong long-term value potential, driven by strategic asset sales, solid liquidity and high-demand development projects in growing Texas markets.



A Key Look Into STRS’ Business Operations

Stratus is a real estate development company headquartered in Austin, TX, specializing in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of residential and retail properties. The company focuses on multi-family, single-family, and residential-centric mixed-use projects across Austin and select markets in Texas. Revenues are primarily derived from property sales, leasing of retail and multi-family properties, and development and asset management fees through joint ventures.

Stratus develops projects independently and with third-party equity partners, often structuring ventures to include performance-based returns. The company maintains a diverse portfolio that includes stabilized income-producing assets, properties under construction and undeveloped land for future development. Operations are supported by a team of professionals who manage all aspects of the development process, including entitlements, infrastructure, construction and leasing.

Stratus' Key Tailwinds

Stratus is benefiting from enhanced liquidity following a series of well-timed asset sales and joint venture arrangements. The most notable tailwind comes from the Holden Hills Phase 2 transaction, where Stratus received a $47.8 million distribution after contributing land and improvements valued at approximately $95.7 million to the partnership. Additionally, the company completed the sales of Lantana Place – Retail and West Killeen Market, yielding pre-tax net cash proceeds of $26.9 million and $7.8 million, respectively. These transactions not only improved the company’s balance sheet but also underscored its ability to monetize stabilized assets at a premium to net asset value.

With $55 million in consolidated cash and access to revolving credit, Stratus is now positioned to pursue new development, repay debt and consider shareholder-friendly actions like share repurchases or dividends. Market conditions in Stratus' core Texas regions — especially Austin — remain favorable, providing a natural tailwind to its business model. Retail leasing performance has been particularly strong, with stabilized properties like Kingwood Place and Jones Crossing nearing full occupancy. Additionally, newly completed multi-family assets such as The Saint George and The Saint June have shown promising early lease-up momentum, the former reaching 39% occupancy shortly after opening.

Stratus has actively strengthened its capital structure, improving operational flexibility and positioning itself for future growth. A major initiative includes the $25 million share repurchase program, under which $3.9 million in shares had been acquired as of November 2025. On the financing side, the company refinanced or extended several key loans — including those related to The Saint June, Jones Crossing and Lantana Place — at reduced interest rates, benefiting from a declining rate environment. These actions have reduced interest costs and ensured longer-term stability for existing assets.

Stratus’ development pipeline remains robust, supported by favorable regulatory shifts and strategic land holdings. The company controls approximately 1,500 acres of land across its portfolio and is progressing on multiple fronts, including Holden Hills Phases 1 and 2, The Saint Julia and The Annie B. Infrastructure construction for Holden Hills Phase 1 is nearly complete, and the formation of the Holden Hills Phase 2 partnership provides capital to advance planning for the next phase. These actions create the potential for long-term value creation across residential and commercial project segments.

Challenges Persist for STRS’ Business

Stratus faces several headwinds that could impact its performance. Elevated construction and labor costs, coupled with lingering inflationary pressures, have strained development budgets and reduced profit margins across projects. The company also incurred a $2.8 million charge from terminating a lease tied to a planned project and a $1 million expense related to water damage repairs at The Saint George. Moreover, Stratus’ real estate operations segment incurred a loss of $9.6 million for the first nine months of 2025, reflecting weak sales activity.

Stratus’ Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Stratus appears relatively expensive. Currently, STRS is trading at 10.9X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 3.75X. The metric also remains higher than the company’s peers, CBRE Group (1.31X) and Brookfield (4.27X).



Conclusion

Stratus’ strong cash position, fueled by high-value asset sales and joint venture capital infusions, supports its ability to reinvest, deleverage, or return capital to shareholders. Projects like Holden Hills and The Saint George demonstrate growth potential in high-demand Texas markets. However, investors should remain cautious of persistent cost pressures and slower residential sales.

Also, its valuation is higher than the industry average. For long-term investors, STRS’ strong fundamentals may justify holding the stock, but investors looking to add the stock to their portfolios may want to wait for a better entry point.

