Stratus Properties Posts Wider Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.8 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Total consolidated revenue declined to $3.67 million from $9.98 million, previous year.

Stratus had $35.2 million of cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 and no amounts drawn on revolving credit facility. At September 30, 2023, consolidated debt totaled $156.1 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.