Stratus Properties Posts Wider Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

November 14, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.8 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Total consolidated revenue declined to $3.67 million from $9.98 million, previous year.

Stratus had $35.2 million of cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 and no amounts drawn on revolving credit facility. At September 30, 2023, consolidated debt totaled $156.1 million.

