News & Insights

Markets
STRS

Stratus Properties Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In FY23

March 28, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) posted a loss from continuing operations of $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a loss of of $7.1 million, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $1.85 compared to a loss of $0.78.

Total consolidated revenue declined to $17.27 million from $37.50 million, last year. Revenue from real estate operations was $2.55 million compared to $24.75 million.

As of December 31, 2023, Stratus had $40.5 million available under its Comerica Bank revolving credit facility and no amount was borrowed.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.