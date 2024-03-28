Stratus Properties Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In FY23

(RTTNews) - Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) posted a loss from continuing operations of $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a loss of of $7.1 million, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $1.85 compared to a loss of $0.78.

Total consolidated revenue declined to $17.27 million from $37.50 million, last year. Revenue from real estate operations was $2.55 million compared to $24.75 million.

As of December 31, 2023, Stratus had $40.5 million available under its Comerica Bank revolving credit facility and no amount was borrowed.

