Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shareholders Booked A 68% Gain In The Last Year

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last week. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 68%.

Stratus Properties isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Stratus Properties saw its revenue shrink by 33%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 68% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:STRS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Stratus Properties shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 68% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stratus Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Stratus Properties you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

