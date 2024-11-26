Stratus Properties 10% Owner Sold $64K In Company Stock

On November 25, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Oasis Management Co Ltd, 10% Owner at Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Ltd sold 2,395 shares of Stratus Properties. The total transaction value is $64,665.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Stratus Properties's shares are currently trading at $26.42, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

Discovering Stratus Properties: A Closer Look

Stratus Properties Inc is a diversified real estate company operating in the United States. It is engaged in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial, multi- and single-family residential real estate properties, located in the Austin Texas area and other select markets in Texas. It operates its business through two segments namely, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Stratus Properties

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stratus Properties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 142.33% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 2.45%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Stratus Properties's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.05.

Debt Management: Stratus Properties's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 139.05 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.47 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 161.61, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Stratus Properties's Insider Trades.

