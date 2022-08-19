Strattec Security's (NASDAQ:STRT) investors will be pleased with their notable 56% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) shareholders have seen the share price rise 53% over three years, well in excess of the market return (43%, not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Strattec Security became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:STRT Earnings Per Share Growth August 19th 2022

We know that Strattec Security has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Strattec Security's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Strattec Security's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Strattec Security's TSR of 56% over the last 3 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Strattec Security shareholders are down 19% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Strattec Security better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Strattec Security you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

