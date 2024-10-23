News & Insights

Strattec Security’s 2024 Equity Incentive Plan Approved

Strattec Security ( (STRT) ) has shared an update.

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION’s shareholders have approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan at the annual meeting, reserving 550,000 shares for equity-based incentives for directors and other eligible participants. This plan includes options like stock options and restricted stock units, and will be managed by the Board’s Compensation Committee until 2034. The approval marks a strategic step towards aligning management and shareholder interests in the company’s growth.

