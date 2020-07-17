Strattec Security (STRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Strattec Security (STRT) closed at $23.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of automotive locks and keys had gained 20.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from STRT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect STRT to post earnings of -$1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 294.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.14 million, down 59.49% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STRT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.93% higher. STRT currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that STRT has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27, so we one might conclude that STRT is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that STRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

