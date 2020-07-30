Strattec Security (STRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Strattec Security (STRT) closed the most recent trading day at $22.78, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of automotive locks and keys had gained 42.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 16.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect STRT to post earnings of -$1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 294.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.14 million, down 59.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for STRT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, STRT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.72.

Investors should also note that STRT has a PEG ratio of 0.97 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

