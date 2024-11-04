News & Insights

Strattec Security Reports Strong First Quarter Results

November 04, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION reported a strong first quarter for fiscal 2025, with net sales rising to $139.1 million, driven by ongoing price increases and new business with companies like Aston Martin. The company is focusing on optimizing its product portfolio to boost profitability while improving gross profit through favorable sales mix and cost reductions. Despite challenges like higher manufacturing costs in Mexico, STRATTEC achieved a cash flow from operations of $11.3 million, reflecting a significant improvement from the previous year.

