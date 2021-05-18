Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Strattec Security

The Senior VP, Patrick Hansen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$246k worth of shares at a price of US$61.54 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$46.04). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Strattec Security insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:STRT Insider Trading Volume May 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Strattec Security insiders own 5.1% of the company, worth about US$8.7m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Strattec Security Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. The insider transactions at Strattec Security are not inspiring us to buy. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Strattec Security and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

