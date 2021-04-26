Strattec Security Corporation Just Missed EPS By 11%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.6% to US$48.05 in the past week. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$122m, although statutory earnings per share came in 11% below what the analyst expected, at US$1.15 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on Strattec Security after the latest results. NasdaqGM:STRT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Strattec Security from single analyst is for revenues of US$525.3m in 2022 which, if met, would be a major 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 168% to US$6.46. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$524.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.73 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analyst did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analyst has lifted their price target 6.0% to US$71.00, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analyst is definitely expecting Strattec Security's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Strattec Security to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Strattec Security .

