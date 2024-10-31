News & Insights

Strattec Security Approves New 2024 Equity Incentive Plan

Strattec Security ( (STRT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION has approved a new 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, offering significant long-term equity awards to its CEO, Jennifer L. Slater. These awards include restricted stock and performance units, aimed at aligning her interests with the company’s financial performance over the coming years. This move underlines the company’s commitment to leveraging stock-based incentives to drive growth and reward leadership.

