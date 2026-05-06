Strattec Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Strattec Security Corporation STRT is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s EPS and revenues is pegged at $1.14 per share and $140.7 million, respectively.



For the fiscal third quarter, the consensus estimate for STRT’s earnings per share has moved down 33 cents in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a decline of 24% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a year-over-year decline of 2.4%.



STRT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 71.07%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Strattec Security Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Strattec Security Corporation price-eps-surprise | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

Q2 Highlights

In the fiscal second quarter, Strattec reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, which rose from 65 cents recorded in the year-ago period and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The company reported $137.5 million, which increased 6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.89%.

Things to Note

Strattec’s profitability has improved as operational and restructuring initiatives begin to take hold. Its restructuring efforts are expected to generate roughly $3.4 million in annualized savings. With selling and administrative expenses targeted at about 10-11% of sales in the second half, disciplined cost control is likely to have supported profitability.



The company generated $13.9 million in operating cash flow in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, up 48% year over year. Improved cash flow provides greater financial flexibility to support restructuring initiatives, technology investments and potential balance-sheet strengthening. STRT ended the quarter with $99 million in cash and minimal debt, with only about $2.5 million tied to its joint venture. It expects roughly $40 million in operating cash flow for fiscal 2026 and capital spending below $10 million.



Improving profitability and cash flows are likely to have improved Strattec’s performance in the fiscal third quarter.



However, long product cycles limit near-term growth catalysts. New customer opportunities are progressing, but the revenue impact is likely several years away. The discussions for access products and digital key programs are tied to model year 2029 and beyond, reflecting the automotive industry’s long platform development cycles. While platform awards typically provide revenues for 5-7 years once secured, the extended timeline implies limited incremental contribution in fiscal 2026.



The company expects fiscal 2026 second-half sales to decline about 3-4% year over year due to softer U.S. auto production and the lapping of fiscal 2025 pricing actions beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The expected decline in second-half sales is likely to have impacted the company’s top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Strattec this time around, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: STRT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Strattec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Earnings Whispers for Other Auto Stocks

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP has an Earnings ESP of +1.38% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is scheduled to post first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 21. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share.



AAP surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 55.97%.



AutoZone, Inc. AZO has an Earnings ESP of -1.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. It is scheduled to post third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $36.09 per share.



AZO beat earnings estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 2.30%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.