Stratos Reshuffles Treasury ETFs, Ups Its IBTG Stake to $34 Million

December 02, 2025 — 03:29 pm EST

Key Points

  • Stratos Wealth Advisors added 975,298 shares to its iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF holdings in Q3 -- a net position change of $22.39 million.

  • Post-trade, the IBTG stake totals almost 1.5 million shares valued at $34.03 million.

  • The position now accounts for 1.6% of fund AUM, making it one of the fund’s top ten holdings.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 975,298 shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) in Q3 2025, increasing its holdings by $22.39 million. The position now accounts for 1.6% of the firm's assets under management (AUM).

What happened

According to a Nov. 6 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Stratos Wealth Advisors bought an additional 975,298 shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF. The move increased its IBTG holdings from $11.6 million in Q2 to $34.03 million in Q3. It now holds 1,482,998 IBTG shares.

What else to know

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Stratos Wealth Advisors had 677 reportable holdings worth $2.08 billion. Its IBTG stake represents 1.6% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing as of Sept. 30, 2025:

  • SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT:SPY): $77.00 million (3.7% of AUM)
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): $62.15 million (3.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $59.69 million (2.9% of AUM)
  • Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO): $34.67 million (1.7% of AUM)
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG): $34.28 million (1.6% of AUM)

ETF overview

IBTG shares closed at $22.88 on Dec. 1, 2025. The fund's expense ratio is 0.07%.

MetricValue
12m Trailing Yield4.04%
Price$22.88
Net Assets of Fund$2.2 billion

Data as of Dec. 1, 2025.

Company snapshot

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF contains a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities that mature in December 2026. It is designed to offer a transparent, cost-efficient solution for those seeking targeted duration exposure and efficient access to U.S. government bonds.

  • IBTG focuses on U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2026.
  • It operates as a passively managed exchange-traded fund with a fixed maturity date.
  • The fund targets investors seeking defined-maturity exposure and predictable cash flows from U.S. government securities.

Foolish take

Stratos Wealth Advisors reorganized its treasury holdings in Q3 2025. The IBTG buy does not seem to represent a major shift in strategy. Indeed, its total exposure to treasuries dipped very slightly between Q2 and Q3.

It sold the majority of its holdings in iShares® iBonds® Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF), which contains treasury bonds that mature this year. It increased its exposure to IBTG, with treasuries that mature next year.

Stratos Wealth Advisors holds a number of ETFs containing treasuries and bonds. These include short-, medium-, and long-term treasuries, with a weighting toward short-term. They made up about 6.6% of its holdings by the end of Q3 2025.

Treasury bonds are low-risk fixed-income investments that can balance a portfolio. In this case, they offset Stratos Wealth Advisors' other biggest holdings of large-cap U.S. companies, particularly tech giants. Holding a portion of funds in treasuries is a way to diversify and can provide stability if equity markets become volatile.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-traded fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

AUM (Assets under management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees for clients.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly in SEC Form 13F filings.

Term Treasury ETF: An ETF investing in U.S. Treasury bonds with a set maturity date, after which it liquidates.

Top holdings: The largest investments or positions within a fund's portfolio, ranked by value or percentage of AUM.

One-year total return: The investment's total gain or loss, including price changes and dividends, over the past year.

Alpha: The difference in return between an investment and a benchmark index, such as the S&P 500.

Emma Newbery has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

