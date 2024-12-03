Strathmore Plus Energy Advances Beaver Rim Exploration

Strathmore Plus Energy (TSE:SUU) has released an update.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation has successfully drilled two new uranium roll fronts at its Beaver Rim project, confirming its status as a viable exploration target. The results validate the company’s geological model, showing mineralization above the grade cutoff in multiple drill holes. Strathmore plans to continue its exploration efforts in 2025, aiming to further explore the potential of the region.

