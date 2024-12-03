News & Insights

Stocks

Strathmore Plus Energy Advances Beaver Rim Exploration

December 03, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Strathmore Plus Energy (TSE:SUU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation has successfully drilled two new uranium roll fronts at its Beaver Rim project, confirming its status as a viable exploration target. The results validate the company’s geological model, showing mineralization above the grade cutoff in multiple drill holes. Strathmore plans to continue its exploration efforts in 2025, aiming to further explore the potential of the region.

For further insights into TSE:SUU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUUFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.