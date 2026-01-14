Strathcona Resources (STHRF) Price Target Decreased by 11.05% to 25.02

The average one-year price target for Strathcona Resources (OTCPK:STHRF) has been revised to $25.02 / share. This is a decrease of 11.05% from the prior estimate of $28.13 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.06 to a high of $30.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.31% from the latest reported closing price of $24.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strathcona Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STHRF is 0.34%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SVXFX - Smead International Value Fund Class I1 holds 562K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STHRF by 12.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 78.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STHRF by 406.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

