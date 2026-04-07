Strategy's Capital Strategy Drives BTC Growth: Is Upside Sustainable?

Strategy Inc.’s MSTR capital strategy has become the primary engine behind its Bitcoin-driven growth. The company raised $25.3 billion in 2025, becoming the largest U.S. equity issuer, and deployed this capital to aggressively expand its Bitcoin holdings to 762,099 Bitcoin as of now. This aggressive accumulation has supported consistent Bitcoin per share (BPS) expansion, delivering a 3.4% BTC yield year to date and reinforcing a compounding treasury model. However, this growth is increasingly tied to continued capital inflows and favorable Bitcoin price momentum.



A key pillar supporting this strategy is diversifying funding sources through common equity and innovative “digital credit” instruments such as preferred securities. These instruments offer attractive yields and expand investor participation, enhancing Strategy’s access to capital markets. Additionally, the company’s growing equity base and $58.9 billion digital asset portfolio strengthen its ability to raise more capital and maintain this growth momentum.



MSTR’s multi-instrument capital framework — including STRC, STRF, STRD and STRK — along with its $42 billion at-the-market program (split between common and preferred equity) and a broader $84 billion capital plan through 2027, significantly enhances liquidity for continued Bitcoin accumulation.



While liquidity buffers, including $2.25 billion in reserves, provide near-term stability in terms of providing dividend and interest obligations, the long-term upside remains conditional on Bitcoin price strength, disciplined capital issuance and the company’s ability to expand BPS without excessive dilution. Without these, maintaining the current pace of expansion could become challenging.

How Rivals Challenge MSTR’s Bitcoin Strategy

Marathon Digital MARA challenges MSTR by combining mining with aggressive debt and equity issuance to accumulate BTC. MARA’s “twin-turbo” strategy — mining plus buying — has rapidly expanded holdings, while it also uses BTC for collateralized borrowing and yield generation. Unlike MSTR’s pure treasury model, MARA benefits from integrated infrastructure and lower costs. However, MARA’s approach is more cyclical, blending operational exposure with Bitcoin accumulation rather than a pure leveraged BTC strategy.



Coinbase Global COIN challenges MSTR by using a strong balance sheet, diversified revenues and platform cash flows to accumulate BTC without heavy debt or equity issuance. COIN continues buying Bitcoin while maintaining high liquidity and financial resilience. The company’s ecosystem dominance, custody scale and “Everything Exchange” create an asset accumulation flywheel. Unlike MSTR’s leveraged treasury model, COIN relies on recurring revenues and opportunistic capital deployment, making its Bitcoin strategy more sustainable and less risky.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have declined 61.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s fall of 3.1% and 29.2%, respectively.

MSTR’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR has a Value Score of F. It is currently trading at a Price/Book ratio of 0.97X compared to the sector’s 4.06X.

MSTR’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $107.99 per share, remaining stable over the past 30 days. The estimate also indicates a sharp year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.

Strategy Inc Price and Consensus

Strategy Inc price-consensus-chart | Strategy Inc Quote

MSTR stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.