Strategy's Bitcoin Reserves vs. Debt: Is Solvency Strengthening?

Strategy Inc.’s MSTR growing gap between its Bitcoin reserves and debt suggests improving long-term solvency. The company holds a massive 766,970 Bitcoins as of now, valued at approximately $54.5 billion, well above its $8.2 billion debt, creating a strong asset cushion that underpins its balance sheet. This is further supported by a relatively low leverage profile of around 10–13%, which compares favorably to many traditional corporates, reflecting disciplined capital management despite its aggressive Bitcoin-centric strategy.



Liquidity also plays a critical role in strengthening solvency. Strategy has built a $2.25 billion cash reserve, providing more than two years of coverage for interest and dividend obligations, ensuring it can navigate periods of Bitcoin volatility without forced asset sales. Additionally, its debt maturities are staggered through 2027-2032, limiting refinancing risk and allowing flexibility in capital planning. With current net leverage near 11% relative to BTC reserves, the company maintains a conservative capital structure well below broader market averages.



Importantly, even under extreme downside scenarios, the company’s Bitcoin holdings are positioned to exceed its debt obligations, reinforcing a strong margin of safety. Although solvency is inherently tied to Bitcoin price movements, the current structure, large reserves, manageable debt and strong liquidity suggest that Strategy is building a more resilient and durable financial foundation.

MSTR Faces Stiff Competition

Two strong rivals to Strategy on the “Bitcoin reserves and balance sheet leverage” theme are: MARA Holdings MARA and Riot Platforms RIOT.



MARA Holdings is a close competitor to Strategy in Bitcoin reserves and balance sheet leverage, but follows a hybrid model. MARA mines, accumulates and deploys Bitcoin, with 38,689 holdings as of now and 28% actively used for lending and collateral. The company offers strong balance sheet flexibility and capital efficiency. However, MARA Holdings carries debt obligations, sells Bitcoin for liquidity, and is expanding into digital infrastructure, increasing complexity and reducing pure Bitcoin leverage exposure.



Riot Platforms presents stiff competition to Strategy in Bitcoin reserves and balance sheet leverage through its hybrid model. RIOT holds 18,005 Bitcoins valued at roughly $1.6 billion. RIOT’s low-cost, power-first infrastructure and data center optionality drive recurring cash flows. While Riot Platforms faces earnings volatility and execution risks, its scalable platform and diversified funding make it a more operationally resilient rival.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have declined 15.4% in the year to date compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s fall of 2.7% and 14.6%, respectively.

MSTR’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MSTR appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 86.54X, significantly above the sector average of 8.27X. It carries a Value Score of D.

MSTR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $107.99 per share, remaining stable over the past 30 days. The estimate also indicates a sharp year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.

Strategy Inc Price and Consensus

Strategy Inc price-consensus-chart | Strategy Inc Quote

MSTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.