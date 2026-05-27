Strategy vs. TeraWulf: Which Bitcoin Stock Is a Safe Investment Bet?

Strategy MSTR and TeraWulf WULF are both bitcoin-focused stocks, but they offer investors exposure to the digital asset market through fundamentally different mechanisms.



Strategy operates primarily as a Bitcoin treasury company, aggressively accumulating BTC while maintaining its legacy enterprise analytics software business. Its stock magnifies Bitcoin price volatility, making it a preferred equity for direct BTC exposure. In contrast, TeraWulf is a pure-play Bitcoin miner focused on low-cost, sustainable mining operations in the United States while expanding into high-performance computing (HPC) and AI infrastructure to diversify future growth.



As demand for the digital asset grows, investors are increasingly evaluating Bitcoin-related stocks. Comparing Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation strategy with TeraWulf's mining-driven approach can help investors determine which stocks are likely to deliver stronger returns over time.

The Case for MSTR Stock

Strategy's transformation into a Bitcoin treasury company has created substantial shareholder value, but it has also significantly increased the stock's risk profile. The company’s financial performance is now largely tied to Bitcoin price movements rather than its legacy enterprise analytics software business.



In first-quarter 2026, Strategy reported a massive operating loss of $14.5 billion and a net loss of $12.8 billion, largely due to a $14.5 billion unrealized fair-value loss on its Bitcoin holdings following a decline in Bitcoin prices. While software revenues grew 11.9% year over year to $124.3 million, the business remains small relative to the scale of its Bitcoin exposure, highlighting the view that MSTR increasingly trades as a leveraged Bitcoin proxy rather than a software stock.



Valuation remains another concern. Strategy's enterprise value stood at roughly $82 billion compared with a Bitcoin reserve worth about $64 billion, implying an mNAV of 1.27x. Investors are therefore paying a premium above the value of the underlying Bitcoin holdings. The company also depends heavily on recurring capital raises to fund additional Bitcoin purchases, while a 23% decline in Bitcoin prices reduced digital asset values from $58.9 billion to $51.6 billion during the first quarter.



Despite these concerns, Strategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, owning more than 843,000 BTC. Strong investor demand has enabled it to raise $11.7 billion in capital year to date, while low net leverage and solid liquidity provide financial flexibility. If Bitcoin adoption and prices continue to accelerate, Strategy’s unmatched Bitcoin reserve could create significant long-term upside for shareholders.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $116.7 per share, down 14.4% over the past 30 days, raising growth concerns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Case for WULF Stock

TeraWulf is rapidly evolving from a pure-play Bitcoin miner into a digital infrastructure company focused on high-performance computing (HPC) and AI data centers. This transition is already gaining traction, as first-quarter 2026 HPC lease revenues of $21 million surpassed Bitcoin mining revenues of roughly $13 million, demonstrating the growing importance of its recurring infrastructure business.



The company controls a 2.3 GW HPC development pipeline across five sites, with 522 MW already leased under long-term agreements. Backed by customers such as Core42, Google and Fluidstack, TeraWulf has secured more than $13 billion in contracted revenues. Its ability to control power-rich sites is a major competitive advantage at a time when electricity availability is emerging as the key bottleneck for AI infrastructure expansion.



Financially, TeraWulf generated $34 million in first-quarter revenues and ended the period with $3.1 billion in cash and restricted cash, providing ample resources to fund growth initiatives. Management is targeting 250-500 MW of new contracted HPC capacity annually while expanding facilities at Lake Mariner and advancing the Abernathy joint venture.



The company's February 2026 acquisitions further strengthen its growth outlook. Hawesville, KY, adds 480 MW of immediately available power, while the Morgantown asset offers 210 MW of generation capacity with expansion potential approaching 1 GW.



Investors should still monitor risks, including Bitcoin price volatility, execution challenges related to data-center construction, customer deployments, financing requirements and regulatory approvals. Morgantown's pending regulatory review also creates uncertainty.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WULF’s 2026 loss is currently pegged at 64 cents per share, down over the past 30 days. However, this represents a sharp year-over-year improvement from a loss of $1.66 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Performance & Valuation: MSTR vs. WULF

With a year-to-date surge of 119.1%, TeraWulf has significantly outperformed Strategy's 5.2% return, reflecting growing investor confidence in its evolution beyond Bitcoin mining. The company's expanding AI and HPC infrastructure platform, securing long-term contracted revenues and expanding power infrastructure footprint have strengthened its long-term growth prospects.

MSTR vs. WULF Stock Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the valuation front, TeraWulf appears considerably less expensive than Strategy, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 20.56 compared with Strategy's lofty 111.75. The valuation gap indicates that TeraWulf offers investors exposure to multiple growth drivers at a more reasonable premium.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: TeraWulf Takes the Lead

While both stocks offer exposure to Bitcoin, TeraWulf appears to be in an advantageous position. Its expanding AI and HPC infrastructure business, growing contracted revenue base, stronger stock performance and significantly lower valuation create multiple avenues for growth beyond Bitcoin. Compared with Strategy's Bitcoin-centric model, WULF seems like a better investment option.



While WULF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, MSTR has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.