Strategy vs. Hut 8: Which Bitcoin Stock Has an Edge Right Now?

Strategy MSTR and Hut 8 Corp. HUT are two well-known Bitcoin-focused companies that offer investors different ways to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market. Strategy holds one of the world's largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries, while Hut 8 combines Bitcoin mining, digital infrastructure services, and a sizable Bitcoin treasury.



Both companies are closely linked to Bitcoin price movements. Accumulating and holding BTC is a key part of their long-term strategy, making them popular choices for investors looking for crypto-related stocks. As Bitcoin continues to attract institutional and retail interest, comparing Strategy and Hut 8 can help investors determine which company is better positioned to benefit from the cryptocurrency's long-term growth and deliver stronger returns.



Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which Bitcoin stock offers a more compelling investment case.

The Case for MSTR Stock

Strategy remains a high-risk investment despite positioning itself as the world's largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. The company's financial performance is overwhelmingly tied to Bitcoin price movements rather than its legacy enterprise analytics software business, making earnings highly volatile.



In the first quarter of 2026, it reported a $14.5 billion operating loss and a $12.8 billion net loss, largely due to a $14.5 billion unrealized fair-value loss on its Bitcoin holdings following the cryptocurrency's sharp decline. While software revenues increased 11.9% year over year to $124.3 million, it remains small relative to its Bitcoin operations, limiting its ability to offset crypto-driven swings. Continued reliance on capital raises, preferred equity issuance and market confidence to fund Bitcoin purchases exposes investors to financing, dilution and cryptocurrency market risks.



However, if Bitcoin use continues to grow, the long-term opportunity associated with Strategy will remain highly attractive. The company currently holds 847,363 BTC, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder. Management continues to leverage capital markets through Digital Credit products such as STRC, raising $11.7 billion year to date while targeting continued Bitcoin accumulation and growth in Bitcoin-per-share. MSTR also maintains a profitable enterprise analytics software business that provides recurring operating revenues alongside its Bitcoin strategy.



As Bitcoin appreciates over time, Strategy's massive treasury, disciplined accumulation strategy and expanding digital financing platform could drive significant long-term shareholder value despite the cryptocurrency's inherent volatility.

The Case for HUT Stock

Unlike Strategy's Bitcoin treasury-centric model, Hut 8 has evolved beyond a pure Bitcoin miner into a diversified digital infrastructure platform while maintaining meaningful Bitcoin exposure through its Bitcoin mining operations and strategic Bitcoin treasury. The company continues to accumulate and hold a substantial Bitcoin reserve, currently totaling 10,278 BTC, while generating new Bitcoin through mining operations, providing shareholders with direct exposure to long-term Bitcoin appreciation. This sizable treasury also strengthens Hut 8's balance sheet and financial flexibility.



Beyond Bitcoin, Hut 8 is leveraging its power-first strategy to diversify revenue streams. The company has secured $16.8 billion in contracted lease revenues across two hyperscale AI campuses under long-term, triple-net agreements with investment-grade counterparties. Its 8,375 MW development pipeline and expected annualized net operating income of approximately $1.1 billion from contracted assets provide strong long-term revenue visibility.

Hut 8 also strengthened its financial flexibility by completing the sale of its 310 MW natural gas power portfolio, refinancing its Bitcoin-backed credit facility at a lower interest rate, unlocking roughly 3,300 BTC from collateral, and securing a first-of-its-kind $3.25 billion investment-grade, non-recourse financing package for its River Bend AI campus. The strategic relationship with American Bitcoin allows Hut 8 to retain exposure to Bitcoin mining while expanding into higher-margin digital infrastructure and AI services, reducing dependence on mining economics alone. Revenues surged to $71 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $21.8 million a year earlier, highlighting strong operational momentum.



Despite these strengths, Hut 8 remains exposed to Bitcoin price volatility, with unrealized digital asset losses contributing to its first-quarter net loss. The company also faces implementation risks in scaling up its AI infrastructure projects; meanwhile, successfully converting projects at various stages of development into contracted revenues is crucial. Furthermore, regulatory uncertainty, growing competition in the AI infrastructure sector and the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining following the future ‘halving’ events could negatively impact profitability and investor sentiment.

Share Price Performance for MSTR & HUT

Year to date (YTD), HUT shares have soared 152.7%, immensely outperforming MSTR’s 38.1% decline. Hut 8's rally is supported by its expanding AI data center business, robust development pipeline, stronger balance sheet and continued Bitcoin treasury growth, reinforcing confidence in its diversified growth strategy.



On the other hand, MSTR failed to deliver expected results as it faced massive unrealized losses due to the drop in Bitcoin prices, which overshadowed the modest growth of its enterprise analytics software business.

MSTR vs. HUT YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Comparison

Both MSTR and HUT carry a Value Score of F, suggesting neither stock appears inexpensive. However, MSTR commands a substantially richer valuation, trading at a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 65.84X versus HUT's 27.31X. This suggests investors are paying a much higher premium for MSTR's Bitcoin treasury strategy despite its recent underperformance. Hut 8, in contrast, appears more reasonably valued at current levels.

MSTR vs. HUT: P/S F12M Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR vs. HUT: Which Has the Stronger Growth Estimates?

Strategy is witnessing weakening earnings momentum, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 declining 14.4% over the past 60 days to $116.70 per share. The company has also delivered an inconsistent earnings performance, missing consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while beating them in the other two.

MSTR Earnings Estimate trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUT’s 2026 loss is pegged at $3.16 per share; estimate revisions have trended lower over the past 60 days. Despite the projected loss, the company has demonstrated consistent operational execution by beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters.

HUT Earnings Estimate trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although both companies have experienced downward estimate revisions, Hut 8's consistent earnings beats reflect stronger operational execution, whereas Strategy's earnings remain more susceptible to Bitcoin-driven accounting volatility.

Conclusion: MSTR vs. HUT — Why HUT Comes Out Ahead

Although both companies provide meaningful Bitcoin exposure, Hut 8 currently offers the stronger investment case. Its diversified digital infrastructure strategy, expanding AI business, improving financial flexibility, consistent operational execution and comparatively reasonable valuation reduce reliance on Bitcoin alone.



While Strategy remains attractive for long-term Bitcoin bulls, Hut 8 appears better positioned to deliver more balanced and sustainable shareholder returns in the near term.



Currently, HUT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while MSTR has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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