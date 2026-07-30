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Strategy Swings To Q2 Loss On Bitcoin Write-Down; Revenue Rises 7%

July 30, 2026 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Strategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss compared to a profit last year, as an $8.32 billion unrealized loss on its bitcoin holdings more than offset higher revenue.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $8.62 billion or $24.45 per share, compared with net income of $9.97 billion or $32.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Second-quarter revenue increased 6.9% to $122.4 million from $114.5 million a year ago.

Gross profit rose to $81.6 million from $78.7 million, while gross margin was 66.6%, compared with 68.8% in the prior-year period.

The company continued expanding its bitcoin treasury during the quarter and said it held approximately 843,775 bitcoins as of July 26, remaining the world's largest institutional bitcoin holder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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