Strategy Swings To Q2 Loss On Bitcoin Write-Down; Revenue Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - Strategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss compared to a profit last year, as an $8.32 billion unrealized loss on its bitcoin holdings more than offset higher revenue.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $8.62 billion or $24.45 per share, compared with net income of $9.97 billion or $32.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Second-quarter revenue increased 6.9% to $122.4 million from $114.5 million a year ago.

Gross profit rose to $81.6 million from $78.7 million, while gross margin was 66.6%, compared with 68.8% in the prior-year period.

The company continued expanding its bitcoin treasury during the quarter and said it held approximately 843,775 bitcoins as of July 26, remaining the world's largest institutional bitcoin holder.

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