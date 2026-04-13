Strategy Stock is Trading at a Discount: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Strategy MSTR appears attractively valued, trading at a discount to both its industry and broader market benchmarks. The stock’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.97X is significantly lower than the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry average of 2.77X, as well as the broader Finance sector’s 4.19X and the S&P 500 average of 7.99X.



This discounted valuation indicates that the market is undervaluing MSTR relative to its asset base and long-term strategic position. For value-oriented investors, this could signal a potential opportunity.



The stock also trades at a lower P/B multiple than its peers, including MARA Holdings MARA, CleanSpark CLSK and Coinbase Global COIN. MARA Holdings, CleanSpark and Coinbase Global currently have a forward 12-month P/B ratio of 1.04X, 1.85X and 3X, respectively.

Price/Book Ratio (TTM)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategy’s Earnings Estimates Remain Strong

Supporting the valuation case, Strategy’s earnings outlook shows solid momentum. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s second quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $65.09 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, nearly doubling from $32.60 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for the full-year 2026 earnings is pegged at $107.99 per share, stable over the past 30 days. The estimate also indicates a year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This combination of discounted valuation and strong earnings growth raises an important question: Does MSTR’s primary business strength justify this optimism? Let’s take a closer look.

MSTR’s Capital Raising Strategy Supports BTC Growth

Strategy’s capital-raising capability has become a key structural advantage. In 2025, the company raised $25.3 billion across equity, preferred securities and at-the-market (ATM) programs, significantly expanding its financial flexibility.



This has enabled aggressive Bitcoin accumulation, with holdings reaching 766,970 Bitcoin as of April 13, 2026. The strategy is driving consistent Bitcoin-per-share growth, delivering a 3.7% BTC yield year to date and reinforcing a compounding treasury model. The presence of large ATM capacity, Bitcoin-backed preferred stock instruments (such as STRC, STRF, STRD and STRK) and strong institutional distribution has effectively turned capital markets access into a scalable growth engine. Within a week, Strategy purchases 4,871 Bitcoin, mostly through its flagship preferred instrument STRC.



Recent developments further reinforce this capability and its strategic importance. The company unveiled an expanded $42 billion capital-raising program split between common equity and STRC preferred stock, and a broader $84 billion capital plan through 2027, highlighting continued confidence.

MSTR Benefits From a Strong Dual Business Model

Strategy combines its legacy enterprise analytics software business with an expanding Bitcoin treasury strategy.



Its software segment provides recurring revenue and operational stability, while the Bitcoin strategy offers balance sheet expansion and long-term upside. This hybrid structure allows the company to remain an operating business rather than a pure crypto proxy.



However, these strengths are closely tied to a single underlying driver — Bitcoin — which introduces meaningful risks.

Bitcoin Volatility Remains a Key Risk for MSTR

Strategy’s financial performance remains highly sensitive to Bitcoin price movements. In the most recent fourth quarter of 2025, a decline in Bitcoin led to a massive $17.4 billion unrealized loss, significantly impacting earnings.



Additionally, the company’s balance sheet is heavily concentrated in Bitcoin, limiting diversification and increasing downside risk during Bitcoin drawdowns.

MSTR Stock Underperforms Industry, Sector & Peers

Strategy’s shares have declined sharply, falling 58.6% over the past year, significantly underperforming the broader sector, industry and key peers. During the same period, the sector posted gains of 17.5%, while the industry dropped 10%, highlighting the stock’s relative weakness.



The underperformance is further apparent when compared with peers such as MARA Holdings, CleanSpark and Coinbase Global. While CleanSpark has gained 28.8%, Coinbase and MARA have declined 4.9% and 26.3%, respectively, underscoring relatively weaker investor sentiment toward MSTR.

MSTR’s One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Why Holding MSTR Stock Makes Sense

Despite trading at a discount and the potential for strong earnings growth, the strategy's prospects are closely tied to Bitcoin’s volatility and balance sheet concentration risks. Its strong capital-raising ability and dual business model create opportunities for long-term growth, but recent weak stock performance and sensitivity to earnings warrant caution. Given this balanced risk-reward profile, it seems prudent to hold MSTR stock while monitoring Bitcoin's trend and performance.



Strategy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.