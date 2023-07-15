Strategy Shares - Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF 1.23x Shares (HNDL) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Strategy Shares - Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF 1.23x Shares said on July 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.65%, the lowest has been 5.91%, and the highest has been 8.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy Shares - Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF 1.23x Shares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNDL is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 3,766K shares. The put/call ratio of HNDL is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNDL by 28.60% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 1,105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNDL by 1.28% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 357K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNDL by 6.03% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 334K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNDL by 19.17% over the last quarter.

