Strategy To Sell 10% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock At $0.001/shr

May 22, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Strategy Inc. (MSTR), a medical device consulting services company, on Thursday announced it has entered into a sales agreement to issue and sell shares of its 10% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock at $0.001 per value per share with an aggregate offering price of up to $2.1 billion, known as ATM program.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin, and for working capital.

The sale of the perpetual strife preferred stock will take place on May 22, under the existing shelf registration statement, effective January 27, 2025.

In the pre-market trading, Strategy is 1.67% higher at $409.41 on the Nasdaq.

