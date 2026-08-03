Strategy Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on STRC Repair & Cash Buffer

Strategy Inc MSTR centered its second-quarter 2026earnings callon repairing its digital-credit platform. Management’s priority is restoring STRC toward par, rebuilding cash coverage and using Bitcoin sales more flexibly.

The company reported a loss per share of $24.45, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $52.04 per share. It generated revenues of $122.37 million, which also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.95 million.

Strategy Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Strategy Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Strategy Inc Quote

Strategy Makes STRC the Immediate Priority

President and CEO Phong Le said Strategy wants STRC to trade between $99 and $100 over time. The preferred security was near $89.50 during the call, and management plans to keep its annualized dividend rate at 12% while working toward par.

Le said the USD reserve has risen to $3.75 billion, covering about 2.1 years of preferred dividends and interest. Management is targeting two to three years of coverage while maintaining a one-year minimum.

Executive chairman Michael Saylor said Strategy has $975 million left under its STRC repurchase authorization. Returning the security to par is a firm priority, although the pace and amount of buybacks will depend on market conditions.

MSTR Broadens Active Capital Management

Le described a shift from one-way capital issuance toward active capital management. Strategy can issue equity, sell Bitcoin, repay debt, fund cash reserves and repurchase securities based on relative value.

Year to date, the company bought 174,895 Bitcoin and sold 3,620, making purchases 48 times sales. Le said Bitcoin monetization can fund the USD reserve, cover dividends and interest, and support repurchases.

Saylor said future capital deployment will not default to placing 100% of proceeds into Bitcoin. Management will weigh credit demand, equity conditions, Bitcoin’s position against its 200-week moving average and cash-reserve needs.

Strategy Consolidates Around One Credit Product

During Q&A, Saylor said Strategy expects to reduce, rather than expand, its 11 credit instruments and concentrate liquidity around STRC.

Bitcoin analyst Samson Mow asked about covered-call strategies. Saylor rejected derivatives for now, saying they could alter MSTR’s convexity, create tax and counterparty complications, fragment liquidity and reduce transparency.

A TD Cowen analyst pressed management on whether it might issue STRC below par. Saylor said Strategy would instead pause issuance and use capital to restore stability rather than weaken the product’s price discipline.

MSTR Keeps Debt Options Open

A Cantor Fitzgerald analyst asked how management would address convertible maturities. Chief financial officer Andrew Kang said Strategy can equitize, repay or refinance debt, with no prescribed rush and STRC stabilization taking precedence.

Le said the next put date is September 2027 for the 2028 converts, which have a $183 conversion price. If conversion does not occur, Strategy could sell MSTR at a premium, sell Bitcoin or refinance.

A Benchmark Company analyst asked about borrowing against Bitcoin to strengthen cash reserves. Le and Saylor said the option is not on the table because pricing, scale, counterparty risk and the appearance of margin debt favor other routes.

Strategy Explains STRC’s June Selloff

Bitcoin analyst James Van Straten asked about STRC’s June 26 decline into the $70s. Saylor attributed it to traditional-finance credit providers reducing advance ratios after volatility increased.

He said the withdrawal of leverage created second- and third-order liquidations, which then triggered broader investor anxiety. Management did not characterize the event as a simple retail or decentralized-finance margin call.

The episode reinforced Strategy’s focus on low volatility and dependable liquidity. Saylor said a more stable STRC should reduce the risk that financing providers abruptly withdraw credit lines.

MSTR Leaves a Tighter Near-Term Agenda

Management’s tone was focused and more flexible than its earlier all-Bitcoin posture. The near-term agenda centers on restoring STRC, maintaining stronger dollar reserves and selectively using Bitcoin sales, equity issuance and repurchases.

Strategy tied longer-term Bitcoin-per-share growth to a functioning digital-credit engine, lower funding costs and disciplined balance-sheet management. The call placed execution ahead of adding products.

Strategy’s Zacks Signals Stay Weak

MSTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), which reflects negative earnings estimate revisions and points to weak near-term performance potential under the Zacks methodology.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F. The combination indicates an unfavorable value, growth and momentum profile, while the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the just-reported results.

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