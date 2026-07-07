Strategy Is No Longer Just Going to "Inoculate the Market," Selling Crypto May Be Much More Common. Here's What That Could Mean for the Stock

Key Points

Strategy sold Bitcoin in early June, and it tried to downplay the seriousness of it.

Recently, it unveiled a monetization program that effectively paves the way for a lot more selling.

The stock has been in the midst of a massive free fall over the past year and remains highly risky.

10 stocks we like better than Strategy ›

When Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) sold a modest amount of Bitcoin earlier this year, it was a noteworthy development given that the company's business has centered around buying up as much of the cryptocurrency as it can, and vowing to never sell. And it often boasts of being the largest corporate holder of the digital currency.

The company brushed off the sale of 32 Bitcoins, with management saying it simply wanted to "inoculate the market." Well, now it appears that Strategy is doing much more than just that, and there could be more significant cryptocurrency sales in the future.

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Strategy unveils a Bitcoin monetization program

On June 29, Strategy released a framework going forward that it says will "enhance liquidity, preserve long-term Bitcoin exposure, and support long-term value creation for shareholders." Among the notable components is its Bitcoin monetization program.

Within that program, the company says it may sell some of its cryptocurrency holdings for multiple reasons, including to fund a USD reserve, fund dividends or interest expense, or to fund repurchases of digital credit securities or common stock.

While the company says it remains committed to Bitcoin for the long term and it's the company's "primary treasury reserve asset," it's a significant change of course for Strategy, which was previously heavily against ever selling the digital asset.

The stock is as risky and volatile as ever

Whether or not Strategy buys or sells Bitcoin doesn't change the fact that this is a highly risky and speculative stock to own. While crypto fans may be disappointed in the company's change in strategy, selling Bitcoin will likely not be enough to make the business any better or worse as an investment.

In just the past 12 months, the stock has plummeted a whopping 75% as volatility in digital assets has drastically weighed on its earnings, with the company incurring $12.8 billion in losses over the trailing 12 months, on revenue of $490 million.

That's not likely to change significantly, even if Strategy offloads some of its crypto holdings, because with such a large exposure to Bitcoin, how the cryptocurrency performs will inevitably impact the company's bottom line in a big way. This year, the leading cryptocurrency is down 28% as investor excitement around it has largely cooled off, which has proven disastrous for Strategy's stock as well. And at this stage, there's little reason to anticipate a recovery anytime soon.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.