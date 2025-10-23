Strategy (MSTR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Strategy (MSTR) ended the recent trading session at $284.92, demonstrating a +1.46% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.89%.

Shares of the business software company witnessed a loss of 13.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.11, indicating a 92.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $118.2 million, indicating a 1.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MSTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$15.73 per share and revenue of $466.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -134.08% and +0.71%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Strategy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

