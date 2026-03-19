Strategy (MSTR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Strategy (MSTR) ended the recent trading session at $138.21, demonstrating a -1.67% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the business software company had gained 12.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$3.41, marking a 79.32% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $124.6 million, reflecting a 12.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $107.99 per share and a revenue of $495.9 million, demonstrating changes of +809.06% and +3.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.27% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Strategy boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Strategy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.18, so one might conclude that Strategy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.