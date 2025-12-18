Strategy (MSTR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Strategy (MSTR) closed at $158.24, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had lost 14.01% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $46.02, up 1538.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.6 million, down 0.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $78.04 per share and revenue of $473.1 million, indicating changes of +1261.31% and +2.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Strategy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Strategy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.24, so one might conclude that Strategy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.