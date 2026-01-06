Strategy (MSTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Strategy (MSTR) closed the most recent trading day at $157.97, moving -4.1% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.99%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.

The stock of business software company has fallen by 10.33% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Strategy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $46.02, reflecting a 1538.13% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $119.6 million, showing a 0.91% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $78.04 per share and revenue of $473.1 million, indicating changes of +1261.31% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Strategy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Strategy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.19. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.07 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

