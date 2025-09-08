Strategy (MSTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Strategy (MSTR) ended the recent trading session at $329.90, demonstrating a -1.78% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had lost 15% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Strategy will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.11, signifying a 92.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $118.2 million, indicating a 1.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$15.73 per share and a revenue of $466.75 million, indicating changes of -134.08% and +0.71%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Strategy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

