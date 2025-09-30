Strategy (MSTR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Strategy (MSTR) was down 1.29% at $322.22. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Shares of the business software company have depreciated by 2.39% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.64%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Strategy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.11, showcasing a 92.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $118.2 million, indicating a 1.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$15.73 per share and revenue of $466.75 million, which would represent changes of -134.08% and +0.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Strategy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.